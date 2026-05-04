West Bengal Polls: TMC Alleges Irregularities In Vote Counting

As vote counting progresses in the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC leaders are alleging irregularities and a lack of cooperation from the Election Commission, raising concerns about the integrity of the process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leaders allege a 'fishy' situation as initial vote counts show some candidates trailing.

TMC candidates claim the Election Commission is not cooperating with their representatives.

Allegations include delays in allowing authorised counting agents into counting centres.

TMC expresses confidence in forming the government despite initial setbacks.

Counting of votes is underway across West Bengal to determine the next government.

TMC leaders termed the situation "fishy", with several of the party candidates trailing as counting of votes in the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly polls progressed on Monday.

The trend triggered concern among TMC supporters, prompting party leaders to exercise caution in making claims of a landslide victory.

TMC Candidates Express Concerns Over Counting Process

TMC candidate in north Kolkata's Maniktala, Shrreya Pande, exuded confidence about winning the seat, even as she trailed the BJP's Tapas Roy.

"It is very fishy, but this is only the first round. I am confident of winning," Pande said while alleging the Election Commission was not cooperating with the TMC candidates and counting agents.

"Of the 20 rounds, only one has been completed. Wait for the rest. The TMC will form the government in the state again," she added.

Allegations of Delays and Mismanagement

Earlier in the day, TMC candidate and incumbent West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that poll personnel were delaying the entry of political parties' authorised agents to the counting centres in the city.

She claimed that the personnel were not fully conversant with the arrangements at the counting centres.

A similar allegation was made by the party's Kakdwip candidate Manturam Pakhira. He claimed that the counting of votes was delayed by an hour at the centre.

Counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal began at 8 am on Monday, with the verdict set to decide whether the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term or the BJP scripts history by forming its first government in the state.

Panja said, "The poll personnel are delaying the counting process as there is confusion at the entry gates of the centres. They are delaying the entry of counting agents as they seem to be at a loss about the arrangements."

In Kakdwip, Pakhira told PTI Videos that many counting officials are "yet to reach their respective tables. This shows total mismanagement of the Election Commission."

The counting is being held for 293 of 294 assembly segments in 77 centres across 23 districts of the state under a multi-layered security cordon, deciding the fate of 2,926 candidates.