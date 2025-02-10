Watch The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI Soar!

Watch the splendour of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI as it soars gracefully through the skies, showcasing its power and precision at Aero India 2025.

IMAGE: The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI takes off. Photograph: ANI

The twin-engine, two-seater fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, originally designed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, plays a crucial role in the Indian Air Force's fleet.

Built with a sturdy airframe made of titanium and high-strength aluminum alloys, the Su-30 MKI is designed to withstand all-weather conditions and execute long-range missions with ease.

Aero India 2025, Asia's biggest air show, is being held at the IAF's Air Station Yelhanka in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025.

SEE: The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI in action. Video: ANI

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com