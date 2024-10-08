News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » IAF Celebrates 92nd Birthday In Style

IAF Celebrates 92nd Birthday In Style

By REDIFF NEWS
October 08, 2024 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An immaculate ceremonial parade, a breathtaking aerial demonstration of firepower and a spectacular static display of state-of-the-art equipment marked the celebrations of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station, Tambaram in Chennai, October 8, 2024.

Glimpses from the celebrations:

 

IMAGE: IAF aircraft's breathtaking aerial display, here, below and below. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

 

 

 

IMAGE: The Sarang display team in action, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: IAF fighter jets in action, here, below and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh addresses the IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations.

 

IMAGE: The Chief of Air Staff inspects the Guard of Honour.

 

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the chief guest at the parade, arrives at the Air Force Station.

 

IMAGE: IAF personnel march during the ceremonial parade, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi dazzle crowds at Marina beach
Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi dazzle crowds at Marina beach
WHOOSH! Watch The Sukhois In Action
WHOOSH! Watch The Sukhois In Action
2 Hindu faces in NC; all 25 BJP Muslim candidates lose
2 Hindu faces in NC; all 25 BJP Muslim candidates lose
How Haryana outcome would impact Maha seat talks
How Haryana outcome would impact Maha seat talks
Pakistan dominate England with strong batting display
Pakistan dominate England with strong batting display
Omar makes stunning return after embarrassing LS rout
Omar makes stunning return after embarrassing LS rout
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

IAF Planes Go Full Throttle

IAF Planes Go Full Throttle

IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances