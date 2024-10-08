IAF Celebrates 92nd Birthday In Style

An immaculate ceremonial parade, a breathtaking aerial demonstration of firepower and a spectacular static display of state-of-the-art equipment marked the celebrations of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station, Tambaram in Chennai, October 8, 2024.

Glimpses from the celebrations:

IMAGE: IAF aircraft's breathtaking aerial display, here, below and below. All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: The Sarang display team in action, here and below.

IMAGE: IAF fighter jets in action, here, below and below.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh addresses the IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations.

IMAGE: The Chief of Air Staff inspects the Guard of Honour.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the chief guest at the parade, arrives at the Air Force Station.

IMAGE: IAF personnel march during the ceremonial parade, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com