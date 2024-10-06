SEE: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi dazzle crowds at Marina beach

A spectacular aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft over the iconic Marina sky captivated the hearts of Chennaiites who turned up in thousands on a sultry Sunday and witnessed the IAF's range of new aircraft including Rafale, roar in action.

IMAGE: A crowd witness the Indian Air Force fighter jets forming a tricolour during the rehearsal of an air show ahead of Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. All photographs: ANI Photo

Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun, ahead of 11 am when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.

Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration on the Marina, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was witnessed among others by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, Chennai Mayor R Priya and a host of other dignitaries.

Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photograph from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show at 1 pm.

Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records.

About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares.

Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the 'Loop-tumble-yaw' manoeuvrability and dispensed flares.

The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, too take part in the flypast and aerial display held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years with the theme: 'Saksham, Sashakta, Amtanirbhar.'

It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre.

The Rafale streaking across the sky and demonstrating refuelling capability, and the Dakota in action was a sight to behold.

The aircraft were involved in making formation that were namd as Kanchi, Nataraj, Dhanush, Marina, and Nilgiris.

'Chennai has enjoyed the spectacular show in its sky by the superstars - our #IAF heroes! Thank you @IAF_MCC! #Airshow2024,' the chief minister later said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He posted photographs of the impressive event.

Earlier, Stalin received a memento from Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

A defence release said over 15 lakh people witnessed the colourful and scintillating performance of the nation's air warriors with their over 72 aircraft.

'The entire beachfront and the roof tops of high-rise buildings right from Kovalam in the East Coast Road to Ennore were filled with people to watch the airshow that returned to the city after about 21 years,' it said.

This is one of the biggest air shows ever, the release said and added that the annual event used to be held in Delhi for a long time.

It was shifted out of the national capital three years ago to provide an opportunity for people of other cities to watch the event.

Though the IAF's air show was a big draw, several thousand of people who converged on the idyllic shore on Sunday found it extremely arduous to return home after the event.

The Lighthouse metro station nearby and the Chennai MRTS railway station at Velachery, which serves as the closest junction connecting Chintadripet near the Marina, were swarmed by several hundreds of people and many found it difficult to even get a foothold to stand on the platform. Despite this, many risked journeying while others had to miss the train.

The bus stop at Anna Square, in close proximity to the aerial display venue, overflowed with people. "Nearly a dozen people swooned on the Marina due to a near stampede-like situation and also because of the hot weather, and they were treated at a government facility," a senior police official said.

The police had to step in to clear the traffic to allow the three ambulances to reach the hospital, he said.

The arterial roads from Marina connecting various parts of Chennai too were affected by traffic snarls and the vehicles remained stationary for several minutes at a spot.

"I found it extremely difficult to take the MRTS train to Chintadripet as Velachery station was fully packed with people eager to see the air display," K Sridhar from Velachery said. Nevertheless, he managed to take his family of four to the Marina and back, though fully sapped of energy while commuting home.

Traffic near the Marina beach was restored nearly three hours after the air show by IAF aircraft concluded at 1 pm, the police official said.