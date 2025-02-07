What To Expect At Aero India 2025

'At Aero India 2025, be prepared to be inspired, awed, and educated,' says Air Commodore Rohith Vijayadev, Air Officer Commanding Yelahanka.

'Aero India 2025 promises to be more than just an air show; it is a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and India's growing leadership in global defence and aviation,' notes Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd).

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team performs during the final rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2025 at the IAF station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, February 6, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

The skies over Yelahanka, Bengaluru, will once again come alive with the roar of jet engines and the elegance of aerial displays as Aero India 2025 takes centre stage from February 10 to February 14.

Recognised as Asia's largest and most prestigious aerospace exhibition, this biennial event has grown to become a global platform for showcasing cutting-edge aerospace technologies and fostering international collaboration in defence and aviation.

As the world turns its eyes to Bengaluru, the heart of India's aerospace industry, Aero India 2025 promises to be more than just an air show; it is a celebration of innovation, partnership, and India's growing stature in the global defence and aviation sectors.

This year's event is set to feature a blend of spectacular aerial displays, groundbreaking technological exhibits, and strategic discussions, drawing participants and spectators from across the globe.

IMAGE: Aero India 2025 will be held from February 10 to 14.

Brief History

Aero India was first held in 1996 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. Conceptualised as a platform to boost India's defence capabilities and showcase its aviation expertise, the event has since evolved into a landmark event for the aerospace and defence industries.

From its humble beginnings, Aero India has grown exponentially over the years, attracting a wide range of participants, including defence delegations, aerospace companies, industry experts, and aviation enthusiasts.

The event provides a platform not only for showcasing aircraft but also for networking, collaborations, and fostering innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The previous edition, Aero India 2023, witnessed participation from over 700 exhibitors from 80 countries, and more than 300,000 visitors flocked to the Yelahanka airbase.

Each edition has added a new dimension to the event, reflecting India's aspirations to emerge as a global aerospace hub.

What to expect this year.

This year, Aero India promises to outdo its predecessors with a spectacular lineup of events and activities.

Spread across five days, the show will serve as a convergence point for industry leaders, policymakers, and defence personnel.

IMAGE: Aero India 2025 will bring together global leaders, defence experts, and innovators.

Key Highlights

1. Aerial Displays

Aero India is synonymous with breathtaking aerial displays, and 2025 will be no different.

Audiences can expect to see jaw-dropping aerobatic maneuvers performed by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran and Sarang teams.

International aerobatic teams and fighter jets from various nations will also take part, showcasing the latest advancements in aerial combat and maneuverability.

Of interest would be the displays of the American F-35 and the Russian Su-57 fifth generation fighters.

2. Exhibitions

The exhibition area will feature state-of-the-art aircraft, defence systems, and aerospace technologies.

From unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to cutting-edge fighter jets and helicopters, the show will cover the entire spectrum of the aerospace industry.

Indian defence companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), will showcase their latest developments, including indigenous platforms like the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv).

IMAGE: Indian Air Force's fighter jets perform during the final rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2025

3. Start-Up Innovation Pavilion

With India emerging as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, Aero India 2025 will provide a dedicated platform for start-ups in the aerospace and defence sectors.

This pavilion will highlight groundbreaking ideas, offering young innovators the opportunity to interact with industry stalwarts and potential investors.

4. Defence Minister's Conclave

A key feature of the event will be the Defence Ministers' Conclave, which will bring together policymakers and defence leaders from around the world.

This platform will facilitate discussions on global security challenges, collaborative strategies, and defence industry partnerships.

5. Business Meets

Aero India serves as a vital platform for business interactions, with opportunities for companies to showcase their products, sign MoUs, and forge partnerships.

Delegations from various countries will explore avenues for joint ventures, offset collaborations, and technology transfers.

6. India Pavilion

Reflecting the theme of 'Make in India, Make for the World,' the India Pavilion will be a focal point of the exhibition, showcasing the strides made in indigenization, especially under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

From advanced jet engines to cutting-edge avionics, the pavilion will highlight India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing.

IMAGE: An IAF Sukhoi SU-30 performs during the final rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2025/

A Celebration of India's Aviation Journey

Aero India is not merely an exhibition but a testament to India's journey in aerospace and defence.

Over the years, the event has played a pivotal role in highlighting the nation's indigenous capabilities and its commitment to becoming self-reliant in defence production.

This year's event is particularly significant as it underscores India's growing stature as a global defence partner.

With India already exporting defence equipment to over 75 countries, Aero India 2025 is expected to solidify India's role as a reliable partner in the international defence market.

The event will also pay tribute to the legacy of organizations like HAL, which has been at the forefront of India's aerospace industry.

HAL's contributions to platforms like the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and the Tejas Mark-2 are testaments to India's ability to design and manufacture world-class defence systems.

IMAGE: IAF paragliders perform during the final rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2025.

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

Aero India 2025 will also serve as an educational and cultural experience.

Students, researchers, and aerospace enthusiasts will have the chance to attend seminars, interact with experts, and gain insights into the future of aviation and defence.

Additionally, cultural events and displays of India's rich heritage will add a unique flavor to the event.

IMAGE: An IAF paraglider performs during the final rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2025.

A Must-Visit Event

For those passionate about aviation, defence, and technology, Aero India 2025 is an unmissable event.

It offers a rare opportunity to witness the synergy of cutting-edge technology, global collaboration, and aerial artistry, all set against the backdrop of India's growing prowess in the aerospace domain.

"At Aero India 2025, be prepared to be inspired, awed, and educated," says Air Commodore Rohith Vijayadev, Air Officer Commanding Yelahanka.

"This edition promises to be a bigger, smoother and more visitor friendly than ever before."

IAF Veteran Air Commodore Nitin Sathe is a helicopter pilot who served the IAF for 35 years, he is also a frequent contributor to Rediff.com and you can read his earlier articles here.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com