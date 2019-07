July 31, 2019 10:46 IST

In a major political win for the Narendra Modi government, the triple talaq bill was on Tuesday cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle. Put to vote after a lengthy debate, the triple talaq bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 99 to 84 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Anand Sharma has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths.'

