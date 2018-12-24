India remembers you, Commander Jadhav

December 24, 2018 12:35 IST

Though the Pakistanis have not stated anything on Commander Jadhav's current status, our thoughts are with him and we hope this brave man will return to the motherland soon.

Exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day 2017, retired Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, met his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul at Pakistan's foreign office in Islambad.

That 40-minute meeting had come about after The Hague-based International Court of Justice asked Pakistan in May 2017 to stay 47-year-old Jadhav's execution.

The International Court of Justice will resume its hearing on Commander Jadhav's case in early 2019 though there is hope that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will release the former Indian soldier before that hearing.

Scenes from the December 25, 2017 meeting: Commander Jadhav spoke to his mother and wife from behind a glass screen and via an intercom device.

IMAGE: Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother and wife Avanti and Chetankul at the ministry of foreign affairs in Islambad. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pakistan foreign office

IMAGE: Pakistan said it was permitting the meeting as a humanitarian gesture on Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday.

IMAGE: Mrs Avanti Jadhav and Mrs Chetankul Jadhav were frisked before the meeting.

IMAGE: Neither Commander Jadhav's mother nor wife have spoken to the media since the meeting last year.

