WATCH: IAF rescues people stranded on rooftop in Thane

July 27, 2019 19:52 IST

A helicopter-borne team of the Indian Air Force rescued on Saturday nine persons stranded on a rooftop in Thane district near Mumbai which is being lashed by heavy rains.

A defence spokesperson said that nine persons were stranded on the terrace of a building close to the Ulhas river near Kalyan.

A chopper was sent to rescue them, he said.

The IAF on Saturday launched a rescue operation to airlift more than 100 people stuck in different areas of Thane district in Maharashtra due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, an official said.

While at least 70 people are stranded on the terrace of a petrol pump in Badlapur town, around 65 km from Mumbai, another 45 people are stuck at a private resort in Shahad, 46 km away, the state disaster control room official said in Mumbai.

Heavy rains since Friday night have caused the Ulhas river in the district to overflow, with water gushing onto roads in Badlapur and inundating many areas.

Thane city recorded 160 mm rainfall till 8 am on Saturday, Murbad tehsil recorded 332 mm, while Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Amberanth recorded over 200 mm of rainfall each, the district collector's office said.

"A rescue operation has been launched with the help of the Indian Air Force after we received a call at 11am requesting airlift from the terrace of the petrol pump," the official said, adding an IAF helicopter has been dispatched to the spot as well as to the resort in Shahad.

Personnel of National Disaster Response Force, local police, fire brigade, and disaster management force are also engaged in the rescue operations, he added.