rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Angry Jan Sena MLA smashes EVM in Andhra

Angry Jan Sena MLA smashes EVM in Andhra

April 11, 2019 12:14 IST

Polling day in Andhra Pradesh has already witnessed violence when former MLA and contesting candidate of Jana Sena Party, Madhusudan Gupta smashed an EVM in a fit of rage in  Guntakal, alleging that party symbols were not properly printed on the ballot unit.

WATCH: When Gupta smashed the EVM

 

He also shouted at the polling personnel on duty.

Gupta was immediately taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use