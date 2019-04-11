Angry Jan Sena MLA smashes EVM in Andhra

April 11, 2019 12:14 IST

Polling day in Andhra Pradesh has already witnessed violence when former MLA and contesting candidate of Jana Sena Party, Madhusudan Gupta smashed an EVM in a fit of rage in Guntakal, alleging that party symbols were not properly printed on the ballot unit.

WATCH: When Gupta smashed the EVM

He also shouted at the polling personnel on duty.

Gupta was immediately taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats.