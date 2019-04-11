Famous faces line up to vote in 1st phase of polls

Last updated on: April 11, 2019 11:08 IST

Brisk polling began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

As people queued up across the nation to cast their vote, there were some famous faces in the lines at different polling stations.

Take a look.

-- INDIA VOTES

Can you guess who he voted for? Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat appealed people to vote in large numbers. The RSS chief was among the early voters at the Nagpur parliamentary constituency. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote at the polling booth at Town Hall in the Mahal area in Nagpur. He was accompanied by his family members, including wife and two sons, around 10 am. After casting his vote, the minister told reporters that he was happy to see people coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for the Lok Sabha elections in Amravati. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

IMAGE: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is a three time sitting MP from the constituency. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat queues up to vote for the Lok Sabha Elections in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

YSR Congress party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his votes in Kadapa: I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear. Andhra Pradesh is witnessing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha as well as the state assembly. Photograph: ANI/Twitter