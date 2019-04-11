PREDICT: How many Lok Sabha seats Naidu/Jagan will win

April 11, 2019 09:08 IST

IMAGE: Nara Chandababu Naidu is fighting for political survival in Andhra Pradesh, which has simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Photograph: SnapsIndia

In 2004 and 2009, the Lok Sabha election results in Andhra Pradesh propelled the Congress to power at the Centre.

After the state was bifurcated into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, which once had 42 Lok Sabha seats, has 25 Lok Sabha seats which went to the polls today, April 11.

The other 17 seats will be represented by Telangana MPs in the House of the People. Telangana also went to the polls today.

In 2014, the Telugu Desam Party won 15 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The YSR Congress won 8 seats while the BJP had to be content with 2 seats.

The Congress -- once a dominant force in Andhra Pradesh -- shockingly won no Lok Sabha seat in the state in 2014.

Please check out how Andhra Pradesh voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the graphic below. You can click on the constituency to discover the winning candidate and other relevant information.

IMAGE: YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy believes his party will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: SnapsIndia

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh is a tough fight between the TDP and the YSR Congress.

The TDP, which broke away from the National Democratic Alliance, citing the Narendra Damodardas Modi government's refusal to accord special status for Andhra Pradesh, will be rendered irrelevant in national politics if it fails to win a large number of the state's Lok Sabha seats.

Jaganmohan Reddy, who has been drawing huge crowds at his election rallies, believes his party will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and influence the formation of the next government in New Delhi in the event of a hung Parliament.

The Rediff Election Game: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com. 2014 Election Graphic: Gagan Bansal/Rediff Labs. Project Coordinator: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com. Data: Election Commission of India.