Watch live! All the action from Parliament

July 25, 2019 10:51 IST

The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha today.

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House. Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice.

Also, opposition parties led by the Congress are demanding the government send the bills to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Right to Information Act, 2005 to a Joint Select Committee.

The RTI amendment bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, was supposed to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. But the government will now table it, along with the anti-terror amendment bill, which was passed by the lower house on Wednesday.

