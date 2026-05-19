'Was an hour away': Trump on halting planned attack on Iran

Donald Trump halted a planned attack on Iran after Qatar and the UAE reported progress in peace talks, offering a limited window for a nuclear deal.

IMAGE: President Donald Trump speaks to media at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, DC, May 19, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump was about to restart attacks on Iran but delayed it.

Interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, said Iran was being reasonable in peace talks.

Trump stated negotiators reported progress in talks with Iran.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain are involved in negotiations.

Trump is giving Iran a limited time to make a deal to prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.

Trump's Decision to Postpone Military Action

"I was an hour away. We were all set to go... it would have been happening right now," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump was briefing reporters about the progress on the ballroom coming up at the East Wing of the White House, at the site as workers went about their construction job at the highly fortified structure.

"We would probably not be talking about a beautiful ballroom today. We'd be talking about that. And no, we were where I had made the decision. So they called up. They had heard I made the decision. They said, "Sir, could you give us a couple more days because we think they're being reasonable," Trump said.

Progress in Negotiations with Iran

The US President said the negotiators said they had made a lot of progress in talks with Iran over the last two days.

"They called over the last two days to say they made a lot of progress. Because we have them negotiating with us. And primarily, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, a little bit of Bahrain, and some of the others. And we have them negotiating with them. We're all working together. It's like a team," Trump said.

Trump's Warning to Iran

Trump said he's giving Iran "a limited period of time" to make a deal because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

"There's no question in my mind that they'd use it, there's no question-and I deal with these people. They're extremely radicalised," he said.