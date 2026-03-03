HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
13 Iran troops killed in airstrike; toll rises to 787

13 Iran troops killed in airstrike; toll rises to 787

March 03, 2026 19:10 IST

The strike hit the Kerman Air Base, located about 800 km southeast of Tehran.

IMAGE: A woman reacts on the street following an Israeli and US strike on a police station, in Tehran, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points

  • 13 Iranian troops were killed in an airstrike targeting an air base in southeastern Iran.
  • The base is known to house military helicopters.
  • There was no official word on the extent of damage.
  • The latest deaths come amid intensified hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

At least 13 Iranian troops were killed in an airstrike targeting an air base in southeastern Iran, local media reported on Tuesday, as casualties from ongoing United States-Israeli strikes continued to mount.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency and Hammihan daily said the strike hit the Kerman Air Base, located about 800 km southeast of Tehran.

The base is known to house military helicopters. There was no immediate official statement detailing the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that at least 787 people have been killed across Iran since the start of US and Israeli airstrikes.

The casualty figure was shared in a message posted on X.

The latest deaths come amid intensified hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel combine, raising concerns over a widening regional conflict.

 
AGENCIES
