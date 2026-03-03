Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

In a statement, the army said troops were stationed at several points near the border in what it described as a 'forward defence posture'.

IMAGE: Smoke rises at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Lebanon, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Lebanese army is evacuating some forward positions along the Israeli border and redeploying troops.

Israeli military says its soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon in a 'forward defence posture'.

Israel has reinforced troops and air defences but says no civilian evacuations are planned.

Israeli forces continue to hold five positions in southern Lebanon following the November 2024 ceasefire.

The Lebanese army has begun evacuating some of its forward positions along the border with Israel and redeploying troops to other posts, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday, amid intensified Israeli military activity in the area.

The development came after the Israeli military said its soldiers were 'operating in southern Lebanon' as part of ongoing action against Hezbollah.

In a statement, the army said troops were stationed at several points near the border in what it described as a 'forward defence posture'.

Israel reinforces troop presence along Lebanese border

Israel said the deployment is aimed at enhancing security for residents of northern Israel living close to the Lebanese border.

The military has also reinforced troop presence and strengthened air defence systems in the region, but clarified that there are no plans to evacuate Israeli civilians from border areas.

Israeli forces have maintained control over five positions in southern Lebanon since a November 2024 ceasefire ended more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah.

According to Israeli military spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, the new deployment is in addition to those existing positions and is intended to prevent attacks on Israeli border towns.

The situation underscores rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon frontier amid broader regional hostilities.