HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » US embassy in Oman orders staff to 'take cover'

US embassy in Oman orders staff to 'take cover'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2026 17:46 IST

x

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy urged all American citizens in Oman to remain indoors until further notice.

Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, in Lebanon, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Key Points

  • US Embassy in Muscat directed staff to shelter in place amid escalating tensions.
  • Americans in Oman advised to remain indoors and keep emergency supplies ready.
  • US issued 'depart now' advisory for over a dozen Middle Eastern countries.
  • CENTCOM confirmed six US service members killed as regional conflict deepens.

Amid rising tensions in West Asia following a series of strikes and counter-strikes, the United States Embassy in Muscat on Tuesday instructed its staff to shelter in place.

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy urged all American citizens in Oman to remain indoors until further notice.

'Due to ongoing activity, the US Embassy in Oman has instructed staff to shelter in place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in Oman do the same,' it said.

The directive asked US citizens to immediately move to a secure location within their residence or another safe building and remain there.

US advises citizens to keep essential supplies 

Americans were advised to keep essential supplies such as food, water and medicines ready, monitor local media, keep phones charged and maintain contact with family members.

The embassy also urged citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to 'depart now' from more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to 'serious safety risks'.

The advisory applies to Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the UAE and Yemen.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that six US service members have been killed in action amid the ongoing hostilities, which entered their fourth day following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting American military bases and Israeli assets in the region.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha arranges flights for stranded citizens in UAE
Maha arranges flights for stranded citizens in UAE
Hezbollah drones target Israeli air base
Hezbollah drones target Israeli air base
'Stranded tourists facing serious financial burden'
'Stranded tourists facing serious financial burden'
Does PM support Khamenei's assassination, asks Rahul
Does PM support Khamenei's assassination, asks Rahul
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon
Israel expands ground operations in southern Lebanon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO