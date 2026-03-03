US embassy in Oman orders staff to 'take cover'

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy urged all American citizens in Oman to remain indoors until further notice.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, in Lebanon, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Amid rising tensions in West Asia following a series of strikes and counter-strikes, the United States Embassy in Muscat on Tuesday instructed its staff to shelter in place.

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy urged all American citizens in Oman to remain indoors until further notice.

'Due to ongoing activity, the US Embassy in Oman has instructed staff to shelter in place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in Oman do the same,' it said.

The directive asked US citizens to immediately move to a secure location within their residence or another safe building and remain there.

US advises citizens to keep essential supplies

Americans were advised to keep essential supplies such as food, water and medicines ready, monitor local media, keep phones charged and maintain contact with family members.

The embassy also urged citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to 'depart now' from more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to 'serious safety risks'.

The advisory applies to Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the UAE and Yemen.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that six US service members have been killed in action amid the ongoing hostilities, which entered their fourth day following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting American military bases and Israeli assets in the region.