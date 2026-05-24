Violent Clash Erupts In Kapurthala Jail: What Happened?

A violent clash between inmate groups at Kapurthala jail resulted in vandalism, attempted arson, and allegations of police brutality, raising concerns about prison security and inmate management.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A violent clash occurred between inmate groups at Kapurthala jail.

Inmates vandalised jail property, including breaking a barrack wall.

There was an attempt to set a section of the Kapurthala prison on fire.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the commotion and inmates alleging police brutality.

A violent clash broke out between two groups of inmates inside the Kapurthala jail on Saturday night, according to sources.

Inmate Vandalism and Arson Attempt

According to reports, inmates vandalised jail property, broke a wall of barrack number four and attempted to set a section of the prison on fire.

Police Response and Allegations

While police are yet to comment on the matter, the source said senior officers reached the jail along with a large contingent to restore order.

Social Media Footage and Accusations

Purported videos from inside the jail premises surfaced on social media, showing a commotion.

In the clips, some inmates are heard saying that jail authorities opened fire.

Inmates are also heard accusing jail authorities of using force against them. One of the inmates even shows injuries in one of the purported videos.

Altercation Leads to Clashes

The clashes took place between two groups of inmates following an altercation over some issue, sources said.