HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Violent Clash Erupts In Kapurthala Jail: What Happened?

Violent Clash Erupts In Kapurthala Jail: What Happened?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 01:06 IST

x

A violent clash between inmate groups at Kapurthala jail resulted in vandalism, attempted arson, and allegations of police brutality, raising concerns about prison security and inmate management.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A violent clash occurred between inmate groups at Kapurthala jail.
  • Inmates vandalised jail property, including breaking a barrack wall.
  • There was an attempt to set a section of the Kapurthala prison on fire.
  • Videos surfaced on social media showing the commotion and inmates alleging police brutality.

A violent clash broke out between two groups of inmates inside the Kapurthala jail on Saturday night, according to sources.

Inmate Vandalism and Arson Attempt

According to reports, inmates vandalised jail property, broke a wall of barrack number four and attempted to set a section of the prison on fire.

 

Police Response and Allegations

While police are yet to comment on the matter, the source said senior officers reached the jail along with a large contingent to restore order.

Social Media Footage and Accusations

Purported videos from inside the jail premises surfaced on social media, showing a commotion.

In the clips, some inmates are heard saying that jail authorities opened fire.

Inmates are also heard accusing jail authorities of using force against them. One of the inmates even shows injuries in one of the purported videos.

Altercation Leads to Clashes

The clashes took place between two groups of inmates following an altercation over some issue, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bricks fly, siren wails as inmates run amok in Punjab jail
Bricks fly, siren wails as inmates run amok in Punjab jail
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in Punjab jail
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in Punjab jail
Haryana Inmate Assaults Prisoner with Hot Oil, Injuring Eye
Patiala House turns battleground: Kanhaiya Kumar roughed up by lawyers
Patiala House turns battleground: Kanhaiya Kumar roughed up by lawyers
Masked men vandalise church near Indo-Pak border in Punjab, CM orders probe
Masked men vandalise church near Indo-Pak border in Punjab, CM orders probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO