HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bricks fly, siren wails as inmates run amok in Punjab jail

Bricks fly, siren wails as inmates run amok in Punjab jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 10:49 IST

x

A clash between inmates at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road here turned violent, leaving the jail superintendent seriously injured, sources said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening with a scuffle breaking out between prisoners, they said.

During a routine check, jail officials who entered the premises were allegedly attacked by inmates, with police personnel deployed inside the jail also being assaulted.

 

Upon receiving information, Jail Superintendent Kulwant Sidhu went to the spot to bring the situation under control, but was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by an inmate, causing serious injuries.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The incident was brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from the prison authorities, sources said.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma reached the jail premises with a heavy police force to restore law and order.

According to sources, around 200 inmates attacked police personnel near one of the barracks. People present outside the jail complex claimed that sirens could be heard from inside the jail complex for nearly 20 minutes.

No official statement had been issued by the jail administration or police till late evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why are these prisoners being denied their rights?
Why are these prisoners being denied their rights?
Prison riot in UP: Inmate killed, 30 cops injured
Prison riot in UP: Inmate killed, 30 cops injured
Kabaddi player shot dead at tournament venue in Punjab
Kabaddi player shot dead at tournament venue in Punjab
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
When a terrorist and a hitman meet in jail
When a terrorist and a hitman meet in jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Dahod's Tribal Museum: Where Gujarat's Tribal Heritage Comes Alive2:41

Dahod's Tribal Museum: Where Gujarat's Tribal Heritage...

Messi goes desi: Football great prays, poses with tiger at Anant Ambani's Vantara1:55

Messi goes desi: Football great prays, poses with tiger...

Mrunal Thakur Makes a Stylish Statement in a Colorful Ramp Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Makes a Stylish Statement in a Colorful...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO