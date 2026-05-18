Vijay's TVK did no field work, won through social media, says Stalin

M K Stalin, president of the DMK, alleges that the ruling TVK secured victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections through strategic social media influence, bypassing traditional campaign methods.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay holds the hand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, May 10, 2026 . Photograph: Riya Mariyam R/Reuters

Key Points DMK President M K Stalin claims the ruling TVK won the assembly polls by leveraging social media influence.

Stalin alleges the TVK did not engage in traditional field work, relying instead on social media tactics.

The DMK has launched a website to gather feedback on the reasons for its election defeat.

Stalin asserts the DMK will not disrupt the new government but will expose any slanderous attacks via social media.

The DMK has formed a committee to assess the reasons for their defeat in all 234 constituencies.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay did no field work but managed to win the April 23 assembly polls by influencing people using social media.

Without mentioning the ruling party, the former chief minister said social media was used to influence family members through children and "it escaped our eyes."

DMK's Initiatives and Election Preparations

Addressing a function in Thanjavur, Stalin listed several initiatives of his party including conferences and work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as well.

Without directly naming the ruling TVK, he alleged it won without doing any such field work like the DMK. It did not even appoint counting agents in many places, he said.

The DMK has realised this and it will be very careful from now on. Schemes have been formulated by the party to scuttle such social media based initiatives, he added.

Referring to the robust party organisation, Stalin said the DMK commenced work for the 2026 assembly polls soon after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election in 2024, which its alliance swept.

The string of party initiatives Stalin mentioned include constitution of booth committees, appointment of booth level agents, campaign to enroll party members, youth and women's wing zonal conferences and so on.

Reflecting on the Election Outcome

"Still, why we were not able win polls despite doing so much ? How is it that those who did not meet the electorate, did not do any work, have won the polls?" he asked.

The DMK chief, without naming TVK, mentioned that they did not appoint booth agents.

Pointing to the DMK tradition of families getting involved as a whole to slog for the party, Stalin said no one can forget that the DMK and its workers treated both victory and defeat on an equal footing.

However, rivals are plotting to write "political obituary" for the DMK. The party, founded in 1949, has seen several electoral victories and debacles as well and has always risen like a "phoenix", the ex-CM asserted.

DMK's Future Strategy and Welfare Schemes

Hence, there was no need to be sad, he said and added that "we are in the seat of governance today," and made a reference to a string of welfare schemes implemented during the 2021-26 DMK regime.

After the DMK lost power, Stalin said he appealed to the new dispensation to continue to implement the welfare schemes launched during his party's tenure.

He recalled that he had said during the election campaign that the string of welfare schemes implemented by the DMK, including those intended for the welfare of women and students, cannot be changed in the future by anyone.

"So I had said then itself that till such time these welfare schemes are implemented, it means that it is the Dravidian model government that is ruling the state. That is the status today," he said.

DMK launches website for voter feedback

Furthermore, the DMK chief said he was not disheartened by the defeat and reiterated that the party has set up a committee to tour all the 234 constituencies in the state to assess the ground situation and find out the reasons for the debacle. Incidentally, Stalin himself lost to the TVK in Kolathur in Chennai.

A website, "Udanpirappin kural" has been launched to facilitate party workers and others including general public to express their opinion on the reasons for DMK's defeat.

He appealed: "Again, only we will come to power and work with that confidence."

His concern was had his party got another opportunity to form the government, it would have implemented many more schemes and that has been scuttled.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, the DMK chief said a new government has been formed and his party will not pose trouble in them governing the state.

But if they attacked the party, using slander to cover up their inability, the DMK will explain and expose their lies on social media.