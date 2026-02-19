Vijayakanth's party joins DMK alliance for Tamil Nadu polls

The DMDK has officially joined the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for a significant political battle in the upcoming assembly elections and solidifying the Dravidian model of governance.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin (right) with the DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and treasurer LK Sudhish at the DMK headquarters, Chennani, February 19. Photograph: Courtesy, @mkstalin/X

Ending weeks of political speculation, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam officially joined the DMK-led alliance in Chennai on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The pact was sealed at the Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, the DMK headquarters, in the presence of chief minister and party president M K Stalin.

DMDK general secretary Premathala Vijayakanth, accompanied by senior party functionaries, including treasurer L K Sudheesh, called on Stalin to formalise the partnership.

In a social media post, Stalin said, "It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijayakanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the secular progressive alliance."

"I warmly welcome sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the party founded by Captain, along with their party supporters. Let this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu," he said, sharing images of the DMDK leaders joining the DMK-led alliance.

He emphasised the objective of ensuring the continuation of the 'Dravidian model' of governance.

DMDK's Perspective on the Alliance

Later, addressing reporters at the DMDK party office, Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "With the blessings of both the captain (Vijayakanth) and (the late DMK chief) Kalaignar, we have forged an alliance with the DMK. "

"A seat-sharing committee will be formed soon," she added.

Past Alliances

In 2021 assembly polls, DMDK partnered with the TTV Dhiakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party was part of the AIADMK alliance.