My power-sharing formula is a 'political bomb', CM Stalin rattled: Vijay

Mocking what he called outdated alliance arithmetic and rival calculations, he said none of it would work and asserted that the practice of buying votes with money would no longer succeed now that he had entered politics.

IMAGE: TVK president Vijay delivers a speech during the public meeting in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu, February 13, 2026. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Friday asserted that his offer to share power with allies has turned out to be a "political bomb" in Tamil Nadu as that has become a demand in all alliances and "rattled" Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has refused to share power with Congress.

Assuring a social justice-driven regime if voted to power, Vijay, addressing a rally at Seelanaickenpatti, in Salem, dramatically hit back at those who mocked at him by alleging that he merely stayed back at home, though claiming to have entered politics.

He asked whether critics were aware of his "house," that it was his motherland Tamil Nadu where eight crore people lived and they are his family.

"My goal is to stand with the people as Tamil Nadu's first soldier, protector."

Seeking to demonstrate that his political entry is shaking the established bipolar politics of the state he said: "Do you remember my political bomb at the Vikravandi rally; offering to share power? It is now exploding recklessly in all the alliances, CM Stalin sir is rattled and he says that power sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu."

For the DMK, the alliance is only to win polls and for all other things, such as governance, they will be on their own. Interestingly, when Vijay referred to "other things" he made a gesture which clearly meant money, apparently targeting the DMK.

Mocking at what he described as non-starter alliance arithmetic and old time calculations of rivals to win, he said none of it would work. Dreams to buy votes by giving money will not be fulfilled now that he has entered politics, he asserted.

"They will bring loads of money, they will solicit promises from you in the name of God; that is how they have been deceiving you for many years, take it happily as it is your money. Take it and blow the whistle (TVK symbol) into their ears and send them away."

Seeking "justice," from people he alleged the DMK regime scuttled his party's rallies through "Stalin Sir Operating Procedure." For other parties, permission was given, but not for his party.

"What wrong I did? I came to politics to serve people who loved me," he said and asked if that was a mistake. "Who is conspiring against us? Who is plotting against us? Who is blaming us? All of you know very well," he said apparently targeting the ruling DMK regime.

In what he said a message to 'Gen Z,' the next generation, he said the culture of buying votes by giving money must end.

"If they deceive you with money, will you be deceived." He asked young people to repeat after him some kind of a pledge, "Our vote, our right and no one can buy us. Our vote is for the whistle symbol."

He also requested young people and children to continue to persuade their parents to vote for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Hence, all the money hoarded will go to waste and has to be thrown in the trash as people have been sensitised against cash for votes by him. "The people are going to throw your corrupt rule in the dust bin too," he added.

Providing ample symbolism in sync with Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay was presented by functionaries a "Vetrivel" amid chants of "Vetrivel, Veeravel," an ancient Tamil war cry hailing Lord Muruga's weapon of spear.

Also, he was given a whip reminding the iconic MGR with a whip in his hands to target evil, corrupt forces. Also, he was presented a victorious twin "Sengol" by party office-bearers.