Home  » News » Stalin credits Rs 5,000 to 1.31cr women ahead of TN polls

Stalin credits Rs 5,000 to 1.31cr women ahead of TN polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 13, 2026 11:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pledges to double the monthly grant if his DMK party secures victory in the upcoming assembly election, aiming to empower women and secure their support.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu/X

Key Points

  • Stalin announced a promise to double the monthly grant to Rs 2,000 if the DMK party wins the upcoming Assembly election.
  • The deposited amount includes financial assistance for three months and additional funds for summer expenses.
  • Stalin urged women to use the funds judiciously for education, medicine, and other essential needs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the state government has deposited Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries of the government's women entitlement scheme.

Also, he announced to double the monthly grant to Rs 2,000 if his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party was voted to power in the upcoming assembly election.

Noting that Rs 5,000 has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Kalaignar Women's Entitlement scheme, he said, "You would have received Rs 5,000 this morning. I have decided to provide the sum in view of an attempt (by vested interests) to freeze the scheme citing upcoming elections."

So, in order to counter the move to prevent the women from receiving the monthly financial assistance due for them, he had decided to provide the sum for three months from February and in addition provide Rs 2,000 to meet their expenses during summer, he said in a video message posted on his social media platform 'X.'

"Further, the monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 will be increased to Rs 2,000 once the DMK returns to power this year," Stalin said in the message.

"I appeal to the sisters to judiciously utilise the amount for the expenses towards the education needs of your children, buying medicine or other essentials that are required," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said, and exuded confidence that his party would return to power.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
