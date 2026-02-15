Is Congress-DMK alliance sliding towards collapse over power tussle?

The Congress leader the Congress is like a big ship and claimed that DMK would not be in power without the grand old party's support escalation the tension between the two INDIA bloc allies

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi speaks to the media at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Budget Session, as suspended party MP Manickam Tagore (left) looks on, in New Delhi, February 12, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Amid the power-sharing debate with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that has seen exchange of words from both sides, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said the national party expected to be treated with respect within the alliance led by the Dravidian major.

Tagore, who has been vocal about power-sharing, said Congress workers are "humans, not robots" and would respond to DMK leaders on the matter.

Key Points Tagore said he came to know through media about DMK's decision to form a committee for negotiations despite Congress had set up a panel for seat-sharing talks 70 days ago.

Tagore said Congress workers expressed anguish at the South District Committee meeting over the comments by DMK functionaries

Tagore expressed regret over what he described as the DMK high command's silence despite TNCC chief flagging DMK MLA and state minister's remarks against Congress

He said that DMK will not be in power without Congress' support.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said, "The Congress party is like a big ship...we are a national party and are leading the INDIA bloc in Delhi. Here, our ties with the DMK continues."

Noting that more than 70 days had passed since the Congress formed a panel for seat-sharing talks with the DMK, Tagore said he came to know through media that the latter has announced that it would constitute a committee to hold negotiations from February 22.

The DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and the constituents include the Congress and the Left parties.

"We hope we will be treated well. Rahul Gandhi treats DMK chief M K Stalin like his brother. The relationship between the two is excellent," he said.

Tagore expressed regret over what he described as the DMK high command's silence despite TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai flagging DMK MLA G Thalapathi and state minister S Rajakannappan's remarks against Congress on the power-sharing issue.

"Despite the TNCC president taking it up, there was no action against them (Thalapathi and Rajakanappan) by the DMK. It has been more than 20 days now. Our demand is that the District Secretary (Thalapathi) and DMK minister (Rajakkanappan) should refrain from speaking ill of the Congress...our party supporters are humans, not robots to keep quiet. They will also speak out. What we seek is respect when we are in the alliance," he said.

Thalapathi, DMK MLA from Madurai North said he was "pained" that two Congress MPs had raised the issue of power-sharing despite not being concerned about the Assembly elections

His comments drew criticism from Selvaperunthagai, who called it "unnecessary and highly condemnable".

Referring to discussions within his party, Tagore said Congress workers expressed anguish at the South District Committee meeting today over the comments by DMK functionaries.

"The Congress does not forget the help extended by the DMK in the past...we may have fewer supporters, but without our support you (DMK) may not be in power today."

"Just as we treat you with respect, we expect you to reciprocate that," he added.

On Stalin saying power-sharing was not possible in Tamil Nadu, Tagore said, "he expressed his view. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, individually spoke to us and heard our views. Our view on power-sharing will be informed to you by Girish Chodankar (AICC In-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry)."

Addressing the party meeting on Sunday, Tagore highlighted the need for Congress workers to be respected and that they were not asking any other undue favours.

Tagore informed the gathering that he would not contest in the Lok Sabha polls from the Virudhunagar constituency. "For me, party is important. Congress is my life and not the MP post. Till my death, I will be a Congress man," he added.

Further, he said the objective of the Congress party is to win the Madurai North constituency, currently represented by Thalapathi, in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"I have told Kharge that you should somehow get the seat for the Congress. We should win in this constituency," he said.