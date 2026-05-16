Vijay distributes portfolios, keeps home; Sengottaiyan gets finance

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, will oversee crucial portfolios including police and general administration, continuing a tradition of CMs retaining key responsibilities.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, chairs a review meeting with senior officials, in Chennai. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Key Points C Joseph Vijay will handle key portfolios including police, general administration, and welfare of women, youth, and children.

K A Sengottaiyan has been designated as the Finance Minister in the new Tamil Nadu government.

Vijay continues the trend of Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers retaining the important Home portfolio.

The portfolios for all 10 ministers were approved by the Governor as per the Chief Minister's recommendation.

Other key ministerial designations include N Anand for Rural Development and Water Resources, and Aadhav Arjuna for Public Works and Sports Development.

In his maiden government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will handle key portfolios including police, general administration and welfare of women, youth and children, while veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan has been designated as the finance minister, the Lok Bhavan said on Saturday.

Key Portfolio Assignments in Tamil Nadu Government

By keeping Home for himself, Vijay continues the trend of Chief Ministers in TN retaining the important portfolio with themselves.

The portfolios for all the 10 ministers, including Vijay, were approved by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as per the recommendation of the chief minister, a Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan press release said.

The portfolio allocations came a week after the council of ministers led by Vijay was sworn in on May 10.

Detailed Portfolio Allocations

According to the Lok Bhavan, Vijay will handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, aged, differently abled persons, municipal administration and urban and water supply.

N Anand was designated minister for rural development and water resources. Aadhav Arjuna will take care of public works (buildings, highways and minor ports) and sports development. Dr K G Arunraj will be the minister for health, medical education and family welfare, the release said.

Other Ministerial Responsibilities

P Venkataramanan has been allocated Food and Civil Supplies, while R Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law.

Rajmohan shall be the Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity.

Dr T K Prabhu will handle the portfolios of Natural Resources, Minerals and Mines and S Keerthana will be the minister for industries, the release added.