Vijay allies flay third slot for TN anthem after Vande, Jana Gana

A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the placement of the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, sparking condemnation from political parties.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Political parties in Tamil Nadu have condemned the decision to place the Tamil invocation third.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian demanded an explanation from the state government.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss called for due importance to be given to the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' in all official events.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the incident.

The 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' (invocation), traditionally rendered at the commencement of government events in Chennai, was sung third after 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' at the ceremony where Joseph C Vijay took oath as chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The precedence given to 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' over the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' has triggered a controversy in the state, with Communist Party of India state secretary M Veerapandian, whose party, along with Communist Party of India-Marxist, VCK and Indian Union Muslim League, extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in forming the government, condemning the decision to relegate the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' to third place.

He demanded an explanation from the state government, stating that the Tamil invocation has traditionally been sung at the beginning of government functions and should be given due importance.

He also said that such a mistake should not be repeated in the future.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a statement, also called upon the state government to ensure due importance is given to the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' in all official events and functions.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the incident.

'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' were rendered before the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay at the gala event.

Similarly, the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' was also placed third at the swearing-in of TVK legislator M V Karuppaiah, elected from the Sholavandan Assembly constituency, as pro-tem Speaker.