Vice President Dhankar Visits His Village

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visited their native village Kithana in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrive in Kithana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Veep worships at the Balaji Mandir. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar and members of his family at the temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Veep offers prayers at the temple. Photograph: @VPSecretariat/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The vice president is greeted by students and residents of his village. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar interacts with the students. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar laid the foundation stone for a new building at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Kithana. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The gram panchayat felicitates the vice president and Dr Dhankar in Kithana. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com