Rediff.com  » News » Vice President Dhankar Visits His Village

Vice President Dhankar Visits His Village

By Rediff News Bureau
September 09, 2022 14:47 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visited their native village Kithana in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrive in Kithana. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Veep worships at the Balaji Mandir. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar and members of his family at the temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Veep offers prayers at the temple. Photograph: @VPSecretariat/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The vice president is greeted by students and residents of his village. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar interacts with the students. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankar laid the foundation stone for a new building at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Kithana. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The gram panchayat felicitates the vice president and Dr Dhankar in Kithana. Photograph: Handout Photo/VPoffice/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
