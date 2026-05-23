Two Arrested For Poaching In Odisha's Gahirmatha Forest

Two poachers have been arrested in Odisha's Gahirmatha forest after being caught with nine kg of venison, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat wildlife crime and protect endangered species.

Key Points Two individuals arrested for poaching in Gahirmatha forest range, Odisha.

Nine kg of venison seized from the poachers.

The suspects were caught with deer meat and nylon nets.

Accused booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Two persons were arrested on Saturday after nine kg of venison was allegedly seized from their possession in the Gahirmatha forest range in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said.

Poachers Apprehended in Sasanpeta Forest

Acting on a tip-off, the suspected poachers were apprehended in the Sasanpeta forest area and seized the deer meat and nylon nets used in ensnaring wild animals, a forest official said.

Investigation Reveals Suspected Hunting of Spotted Deer

Another forest official suspected that the two had laid a trap to ensnare deer or wild boar.

"It seems that the accused persons killed a spotted deer in the forest area. They were booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," he added.