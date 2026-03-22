Delhi Man Nabbed for Motorcycle Thefts Using Test Drive Ruse

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for an elaborate motorcycle theft scheme, exploiting test drives to steal bikes across the Delhi-NCR region.

Key Points A 29-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing motorcycles by posing as a buyer and using test drives.

The accused, Punit Satija, confessed to stealing multiple motorcycles across Delhi-NCR using the same method.

Police recovered six stolen high-end motorcycles as a result of the arrest.

At least nine cases of motorcycle theft across Delhi and neighbouring areas have been solved with this arrest.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a prospective buyer and fleeing with motorcycles that he took on the pretext of a test drive, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Punit Satija, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was held following a probe into a recent motorcycle theft from a showroom, he said.

"The case was registered on March 19 after a complaint by a Royal Enfield showroom employee, who alleged that a customer had taken a bike for a test drive and did not return," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said in a statement.

Police traced the accused to the Bhalaswa Dairy area, where he was arrested on March 21 and found in possession of a stolen motorcycle, they said.

Modus Operandi and Recovery

During interrogation, Satija confessed to stealing multiple motorcycles across Delhi-NCR using a similar modus operandi. At his instance, six stolen high-end motorcycles were recovered, the DCP said.

With his arrest, at least nine cases of motorcycle theft across Delhi and neighbouring areas have been worked out, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.