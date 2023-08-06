News
Bike-borne masked men vandalise shops in Haryana's Panipat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 06, 2023 18:10 IST
A group of motorcycle-borne masked men on Sunday allegedly vandalised some shops and injured a few people at two places in Panipat, the incident coming on the heels of the communal clashes in Nuh.

IMAGE: A damaged hand-cart after the violent clash between two groups, in Nuh District, Haryana on August 3, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The attackers targeted shops belonging to members of a particular community at two places in Panipat, the police said.

The police later rounded up 15 people and they are being questioned, an official in Panipat said.

 

"The attackers were youths aged between 20 and 25 and were riding motorcycles. They wore masks," he said.

A few days ago, some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a chicken shop in Panipat.

The shop was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh clashes, the police had said earlier.

Three to four people have suffered minor injuries in Sunday's violence, the official said.

According to the police, the youths attacked in a sudden spurt and fled.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
