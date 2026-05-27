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Vegetable Vendor Beaten To Death Over Rs 10 Dispute In Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 19:08 IST

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A vegetable vendor in Haryana was tragically beaten to death following a heated argument over a mere Rs 10, highlighting the devastating consequences of petty disputes.

Key Points

  • A vegetable vendor in Haryana's Karnal was fatally attacked after a dispute over Rs 10.
  • The vendor, identified as Sanjay, was assaulted with bricks and stones by two men.
  • Sanjay's daughter was also injured when she intervened in the altercation.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are actively pursuing the arrest of the accused individuals.
  • The incident highlights the tragic consequences of petty disputes escalating into violence.

A vegetable vendor in Haryana's Karnal was beaten to death, while his daughter sustained injuries after two men attacked them following a dispute over Rs 10, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, a Karnal police officer said.

 

The 45-year-old vegetable vendor was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Budha Khera.

The Dispute Over Payment

According to police, the two men arrived at Sanjay's shop and purchased vegetables worth Rs 210. However, they allegedly paid Rs 200 and refused to pay the remaining amount, leading to an argument.

The argument soon escalated into a fight, and the accused allegedly attacked Sanjay and his daughter with bricks, a police officer said.

Family Account Of The Attack

Speaking to reporters, one of Sanjay's daughters, Shivani, said the accused asked his father to adjust the remaining Rs 10.

"We told them that our profit margin itself was Rs 10 and we cannot let it go. During the argument, they started misbehaving with my sister, which angered my father, who intervened. The two men then attacked my father with bricks and stones, and assaulted my sister."

Police Investigation Underway

The police officer said Sanjay was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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