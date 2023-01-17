News
Rediff.com  » News » Veer Guardian: IAF, Japan's ASDF Train Together

Veer Guardian: IAF, Japan's ASDF Train Together

By REDIFF NEWS
January 17, 2023 16:58 IST
The maiden India-Japan air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' commenced on January 12, 2023 and will conclude on January 26 at the Hyakuri air B=base in Japan.

This is the first time the Indian Air Force and the Japanese Air Self Defense Force are conducting an air exercise together.

Both countries had agreed to step up defence cooperation and engage in more military exercises during the second 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting in Tokyo on September 8, 2022.

Some glimpses from Veer Guardian 2023:

IMAGE: The IAF contingent receives a warm welcome at the Hyakuri air base. Photograph: Kind courtesy proshillong/twitter

 

Photograph: proshillong/twitter

 

Photograph: proshillong/twitter

 

IMAGE: Sibi George, India's Ambassador to Japan, right, greets a member of the IAF contingent. Photograph: proshillong/twitter

 

IMAGE: Ambassador George was given an overview of the exercise, followed by an interaction with the team members. Photograph: IAF_MCC/Twitter

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/Facebook

 

Photograph: Indian Air Force/Facebook

 

Photograph: Indian Air Force/Facebook

 

Photograph: Indian Air Force/Facebook

 

Photograph: Indian Air Force/Facebook
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
