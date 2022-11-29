News
What's Unusual About This Picture?

What's Unusual About This Picture?

REDIFF NEWS
November 29, 2022 09:38 IST
Not far from India's border with China in Uttarakhand, Indian and United States soldiers are taking part in Yudh Abhyas, the 18th such India-US military exercise.

IMAGE: Captain Cerruti, Lieutenant Russell, Lieutenant Brown and Lieutenant Hack became the first four US army officers to be promoted in the Himalayas, near Nanda Devi, during Yudh Abhyas, the 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise, November 28, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian and US troops in action during Yudh Abhyas at Auli in Chamoli, November 25, 2022, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com, Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
