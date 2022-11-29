What's Unusual About This Picture?

Not far from India's border with China in Uttarakhand, Indian and United States soldiers are taking part in Yudh Abhyas, the 18th such India-US military exercise.

IMAGE: Captain Cerruti, Lieutenant Russell, Lieutenant Brown and Lieutenant Hack became the first four US army officers to be promoted in the Himalayas, near Nanda Devi, during Yudh Abhyas, the 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise, November 28, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian and US troops in action during Yudh Abhyas at Auli in Chamoli, November 25, 2022, here and below.

