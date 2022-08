Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the new prototype Vande Bharat Rake at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Vande Bharat train, Vaishnaw said, will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and traverse 50,000 km.

75 Vande Bharat express trains will be manufactured and deployed throughout the country before August 15 next year.

IMAGE: An Integral Coach Factory staffer polishes the Vande Bharat rake. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the Vande Bharat prototype.

IMAGE: Minister Vaishnaw admires the Vande Bharat coach.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com