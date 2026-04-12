Vance Leaves Pakistan After Mission Fails

The US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours due to major differences over Iran's nuclear programme and US sanctions.

Washington demanded firm commitments to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons while Tehran rejected the terms as excessive and insisted on sanctions relief and recognition of its rights.

The failure raises concerns about the fragile ceasefire and global energy stability, particularly the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, despite Pakistan's efforts to mediate.

Islamabad was placed under tight security as it hosted the high-stakes US-Iran talks following over a month of conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The city saw sealed roads, increased military presence, and public restrictions as global attention focused on the negotiations led by US Vice President J D Vance.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, centre, looks on, as Vance prepares to board Air Force Two, after peace talks with Iran in Islamabad failed, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Earlier, Vance's motorcade leaves the Serena hotel after peace talks with Iran failed, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistani military personnel watch as the Vance motorcade drives by them in Islamabad, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan soldiers patrol D Chowk near the President's House in Islamabad, April 11, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Historic US-Iran talks in Islamabad ended without agreement after 21 hours of intense negotiations led by America's Vice President J D Vance.

Iran's refusal to curb its nuclear programme remained the central obstacle, despite Washington presenting a 'final and best offer'.

Tehran demanded sanctions relief, asset unfreezing and regional concessions, calling US conditions excessive and unlawful.

Islamabad was under heavy security lockdown as it hosted the US-Iran talks amid global attention.

IMAGE: A police officer stands guard on a road leading to the Serena Hotel, venue for the peace talks. Photograph: Asim Hafeez/Reuters

IMAGE: A man sits next to television sets at a shop in Karachi showing news regarding the peace talks. Photograph: Insiya Syed/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers check the documents of commuters at a checkpoint near the Serena Hotel, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters /span>

IMAGE: A balloon seller walks near a screen with an image referring to the US-Iran peace talks. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

IMAGE: The Serena hotel, amid the US and Iran peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as people pass by on a motorcycle at Faisal Avenue in Islamabad. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand alert on the Zero Point Bridge. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles at a checkpoint near the Serena Hoteld. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

IMAGE: A Punjab Police bus with riot gear on top moves along a road in front of the Serena Hotel. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A man reads the newspaper featuring a headline about the US and Iran peace talks, at a roadside cafe in Karachi, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Insiya Syed/Reuters

IMAGE:Police officers sit along a road outside the Serena Hotel, where peace talks between US and Iranian officials ended without an agreement to halt their war, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff