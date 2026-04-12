Talks failed due to 'excessive demands' made by US: Iran

Iran-US talks in Pakistan collapsed due to unresolved disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions, highlighting the complexities of achieving a lasting agreement between the two nations.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Peace Missions, listen, on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Islamabad. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

Key Points Iran-US talks in Pakistan failed to reach an agreement due to 'excessive demands' from the US side, according to Iranian officials.

A key sticking point in the Iran-US talks was Iran's nuclear programme, with the US insisting Tehran forgo it.

Despite the failed agreement, both Iran and the US acknowledged reaching consensus on some issues during the Pakistan-mediated discussions.

Pakistan played a crucial role in mediating the Iran-US talks, expressing hope for future progress towards durable peace and regional stability.

The Iran-US meeting marked the first direct, high-level engagement between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Iran-US talks in Pakistan have ended without a deal due to 'excessive demands' made by the American side, a top Iranian official said on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, however, said Iran is determined to utilise all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being.

US Vice President J D Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a peace deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points. He said the American side presented its 'final and best offer' to the Iranian side, but it did not accept it.

Baqaei, however, said that the two sides reached a consensus on some issues, but they held different views regarding 2-3 important matters.

He said that during the intensive negotiations that began Saturday morning, with Pakistan's mediation, numerous messages and texts were exchanged between the two sides.

Key Issues Discussed

"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region," Baqaei said.

"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.

He said it was natural that Iran should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting. "No one expected that either."

"We have not forgotten and will not forget the experiences of America's breaches of promise and malicious acts," he said.

He thanked Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and for its efforts in advancing this process.

Pakistan's Role as Mediator

In a brief statement to the media, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan helped mediate several rounds of "intense and constructive" discussions over the past 24 hours.

Expressing hope for progress, Dar said both sides should maintain a positive spirit to achieve durable peace and regional stability.

Dar said Pakistan would continue to play its role in facilitating engagement and dialogue between Iran and the United States in the coming days.

The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, had arrived in Islamabad on Friday night, while the US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, arrived on Saturday morning.

It was the first direct, high-level engagement between Iran and the US since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.