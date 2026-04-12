US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks

Despite Pakistan's mediation, US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed due to unresolved differences over Iran's nuclear ambitions and US sanctions, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance walks with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Islamabad Natalie A Baker, before boarding Air Force Two, after peace talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

Key Points US-Iran talks in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, ended without an agreement after 21 hours.

The US demanded a commitment from Iran to not pursue nuclear weapons, which Iran did not accept.

Iran sought the lifting of sanctions and an end to what it described as the 'war against Iran'.

Both the US and Iranian representatives thanked Pakistan for hosting and mediating the discussions.

Key sticking points included the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear issues, war reparations, and sanctions.

United States Vice President J D Vance on Sunday said that the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement on ending the West Asia conflict following marathon talks in Islamabad.

Vance said the two sides could not bridge the gulf of differences despite 21 hours of effort.

"We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions. That's the good news," said Vance.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement."

"We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate and what things we are not willing to accommodate," the US vice president said, adding that the Iranian delegation had 'chosen not to accept our terms'.

When asked to elaborate on the main sticking points, Vance refused to go into specifics, but said the nuclear issue was one of them.

"I won't go into all the details because I don't want to negotiate in public after we have negotiated for 21 hours in private," he said.

"But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and that they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," he said.

"We haven't seen that yet, we hope that we will," Vance added.

Refrain from 'excessive demands', Iran tells US

The US must refrain from 'excessive demands and unlawful requests', the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Pakistan-brokered talks -- the first direct, high-level engagement between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- were watched globally amid increasing expectations of a breakthrough.

"We talked about a number of issues. But again, we just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms," Vance said.

The US delegates were 'quite flexible' and 'accommodating', but 'unfortunately, we were unable to make any headway', the US vice president said.

He also said that they had been in touch with President Donald Trump and other top US officials.

"We were constantly communicating with the team because we were negotiating in good faith. And we leave with a very simple proposal: a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We will see if the Iranians accept it," said Vance, who left for Washington, DC after the talks, not hinting at extension of discussions.

The two sides travelled to Islamabad on Saturday for the talks, four days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire.

The US delegation also included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, while the Iranian side was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, among others.

Nuclear programme, asset release among key sticking points

The expert-level discussions covered economic, military, legal, and nuclear issues, with written proposals exchanged.

The key sticking points included Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, frozen assets, and Israeli attacks in Lebanon, sources said.

Iran had laid out a 10-point plan for the talks that included demands for the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, and allowing it to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan led the diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table, which became possible after an appeal by Prime Minister Sharif earlier this week, leading to a pause in the fighting.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.

The negotiations were closely watched globally, for their likely far-reaching implications for West Asia's security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.

Iran's perspective on failed negotiations

Separately, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, in an X message also confirmed that the two sides failed to make a deal and 'numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides'.

'In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region,' he wrote.

'The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.'

Baqaei also expressed appreciation to the 'government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process'.