News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vacancies in judiciary will continue till creation of new system: Rijiju

Vacancies in judiciary will continue till creation of new system: Rijiju

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 15, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the issue of vacancies and appointments in the higher judiciary would continue to linger till such time a new system is created for the same.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the law minister said the Centre has limited powers over appointments of judges.

 

As on December 9, 777 judges are working in the high courts against the sanctioned strength of 1,108, leaving a vacancy of 331 (30 per cent).

In the Supreme Court (as on December 5), against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, 27 are working, leaving seven vacancies.

Giving answers to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Rijiju said the total number of cases pending in various courts is about to touch five crore. He observed that the impact of such a huge pendency of court cases on the public is obvious.

The minister pointed out that the Centre has taken various measures to reduce the pendency of cases.

"Currently, the government has limited powers to fill the vacancies (in courts)," he said and added that the Centre cannot look for names other than those recommended by the collegium.

Rijiju also told the House that requests, both verbally and in writing, have been made to the chief justices of the Supreme Court as well as high courts to send names at the earliest for filling up the vacancies of judges.

The minister said somehow he feels that "we are not working as per the spirit of the House and feelings of the people of the country".

"We are giving our full support to reduce pendency of cases. But questions will keep arising on vacancy of judges and appointments till we create a new system for appointments," he added.

Asked if the government will revive the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, Rijiju said several retired judges, prominent jurists, advocates, lawyers and leaders of political parties have opined that the striking down of the Act by a five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court was not correct.

In order to make the collegium system for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts more broad-based, transparent, accountable and for bringing objectivity in the system, the government enacted the Constitution (Ninety-Ninth Amendment) Act, 2014 and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014 with effect from April 13, 2015.

However, the Acts were challenged in the apex court, which, through a judgment dated October 16, 2015, declared both Acts as unconstitutional and void.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
CPM MP moves bill on SC judges' appointment
CPM MP moves bill on SC judges' appointment
Judiciary appointments pending due to collegium: Rijiju
Judiciary appointments pending due to collegium: Rijiju
Govt blames 6 non-BJP states for high petro prices
Govt blames 6 non-BJP states for high petro prices
The French bench is as tough as the starters
The French bench is as tough as the starters
India test-fires Agni-V missile with 5000-km range
India test-fires Agni-V missile with 5000-km range
Desi PhD student cracks 2500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle
Desi PhD student cracks 2500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt asks SC collegium to revise 20 judges' names

Govt asks SC collegium to revise 20 judges' names

Centre's delay frustrates judges' appointment: SC

Centre's delay frustrates judges' appointment: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances