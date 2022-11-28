News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC anguished over Centre's delay on judges' appointment

SC anguished over Centre's delay on judges' appointment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 28, 2022 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed anguish over the delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges in the higher judiciary, saying it "effectively frustrates" the method of appointment.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said a three-judge bench of the apex court had laid down the timelines for the appointment process to be completed. Those deadlines have to be adhered to, it said.

 

Justice Kaul observed it appears the government is unhappy with the fact that the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act did not pass the muster, but that cannot be a reason to not to comply with the law of the land.

The apex court had in its 2015 verdict struck down the NJAC Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, 2014, leading to the revival of the Collegium system of existing judges appointing judges to constitutional courts.

"How does the system work?" the bench said, adding, "Our anguish we have already expressed."

"It appears to me, I would say, unhappiness of the Government of the fact that NJAC does not pass the muster," Justice Kaul observed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
How this judge is shaping India's future with 'minority views'
How this judge is shaping India's future with 'minority views'
'We are in kalyug where rakshasas rule'
'We are in kalyug where rakshasas rule'
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
SC stays Andhra HC order to build capital in 6 months
SC stays Andhra HC order to build capital in 6 months
Ex-BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Congress
Ex-BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Congress
FIFA World Cup: It's Messi vs Lewandowski...
FIFA World Cup: It's Messi vs Lewandowski...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Modi does not want institutions to run'

'Modi does not want institutions to run'

SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju

SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances