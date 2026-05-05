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Uttarakhand STF Nab Mastermind In SSC Exam Cheating Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 22:38 IST

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force has apprehended the alleged mastermind behind a sophisticated SSC exam cheating racket, exposing a network that compromised the integrity of the Staff Selection Commission recruitment process.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand STF arrests Shubham Bhatnagar, the alleged mastermind of an SSC exam cheating racket.
  • Bhatnagar operated a digital lab providing remote access to candidates for illegal paper solving.
  • The Mahadev Digital Lab in Dehradun, run by Bhatnagar, was an authorised SSC online exam centre.
  • A hidden chamber with remote access equipment was discovered at the lab, used to bypass exam security.
  • The case is registered under the Uttarakhand Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrested the alleged mastermind of a sophisticated cheating racket in an SSC recruitment examination from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

SSC Exam Fraud Unveiled

The exam was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the recruitment of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and havaldars, they said.

 

According to officials, the accused, identified as Shubham Bhatnagar, operated a digital lab that served as an examination centre. He allegedly provided remote access to candidates to solve papers illegally.

Details of the Cheating Operation

Special Task Force (STF) SSP Ajay Singh said Bhatnagar ran the Mahadev Digital Lab at Mahadevi Kanya Pathshala in Dehradun. The facility was an authorised centre for the SSC online exam held on February 13.

STF officials found an underground chamber built inside the UPS room of the lab. This hidden space contained remote access equipment used to bypass examination security.

Investigation and Legal Action

The gang allegedly demanded payments from candidates based on the grade pay of the specific posts they sought. The STF had earlier arrested two persons, Nitish Kumar and Bhaskar Naithani, in connection with the case.

Bhatnagar had been absconding since the registration of the FIR on February 14 at the Kotwali Nagar police station. The STF team tracked him using technical inputs before executing the arrest in Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered the case under various sections of the Uttarakhand Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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