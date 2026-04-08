Delhi Police Uncover Exam Cheating Ring Using Remote Access and Outsourced Answers

Delhi Police dismantle a sophisticated college exam cheating ring that used remote access and outsourced answers, raising concerns about the integrity of competitive examinations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A sophisticated exam cheating racket was uncovered in Delhi, involving remote access to computer systems.

The scheme outsourced answers to college students, who were paid per question to solve exam problems.

Police arrested a key suspect and detained 32 students from various colleges, including Delhi University and IIT.

The investigation revealed a well-organised network using impersonation and remote access to manipulate competitive exams.

Authorities are continuing the investigation to identify other members of the cheating racket and those who benefited from it.

An examination cheating racket involving remote access to computer systems and outsourcing answers to college students was busted, leading to the arrest of a key accused and the detention of 32 students, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about suspicious activities at a building identified as "Happy Homes" in Dwarka, a police team raided and found several people there, he said.

During questioning, one of them, identified as Harsh Vardhan (28), a resident of Patna, allegedly confessed to running the racket that arranged candidates to appear in entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai.

"The examination was scheduled to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and he would gain remote access to the lab's computer systems using software. He revealed that he had admission cards of candidates and that he, along with his associates, would manipulate the examination process remotely," said the police officer.

How the Cheating Racket Worked

According to the police, an associate identified as Pranjal used to recruit college students as paper solvers on the pretext of answering academic queries on online platforms.

These students were allegedly paid between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per question.

"Thirty-two students from various colleges, including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, DTU, IITs and NITs, were found at the premises and were bound down after questioning. Under the process of bound down, the accused will join the investigation whenever they are called," the officer said.

Prima facie, the investigation has revealed a well-organised network involving impersonation, remote access of examination systems and outsourcing answers to ensure unfair advantage in competitive exams.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket and its beneficiaries, the officer added.