HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Exam Cheating Ring Busted in Uttar Pradesh: How Fake Disability Certificates Were Used

Exam Cheating Ring Busted in Uttar Pradesh: How Fake Disability Certificates Were Used

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 08:29 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force dismantled a sophisticated exam cheating ring that exploited forged disability certificates and impersonation to secure government jobs for candidates, highlighting vulnerabilities in the examination system.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh STF busted a gang using forged disability certificates to cheat in competitive exams.
  • The gang targeted unemployed youth, promising government jobs in exchange for money.
  • Accused arranged fake PwD certificates and professional solvers as scribes for candidates.
  • Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the exam cheating racket.
  • The investigation revealed a network deploying professional solvers at offline examination centres.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a gang involved in facilitating cheating in competitive examinations by using forged persons with disabilities (PwD) certificates and arranging scribes in violation of rules.

According to an STF statement, the arrests were made following an operation linked to irregularities in the CBSE-conducted EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential Schools) recruitment examination (Tier-2) for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant between March 22 and 25.

 

The accused have been identified as Raj Kishor, Neeraj Jha, Satyam Kumar, Ram Milan, Manish Mishra, Akash Agarwal, Saurabh Soni, Abhishek Yadav and Deepak Kumar, hailing from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Modus Operandi of the Exam Cheating Racket

The statement said the gang lured unemployed youths and their families with promises of helping them secure government jobs and charged hefty amounts. They allegedly arranged fake PwD certificates through intermediaries and ensured that candidates were declared eligible under the PwD category.

The accused also arranged professional solvers as scribes to appear in examinations on behalf of the candidates, thereby enabling them to secure jobs in government and public sector institutions, the STF said.

Investigation and Arrests

Acting on intelligence inputs, an STF team, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar Singh, conducted a raid at a CBSE examination centre at Central Academy, Sector 4, Vikas Nagar in Lucknow on Tuesday, it said.

Eight suspects were detained from the centre, while another accused was later brought from Gorakhpur for questioning. Based on interrogation and documentary evidence, all nine were arrested, it added.

During the operation, the STF recovered 13 mobile phones, two laptops, cash worth Rs 2.70 lakh, a Swift Dzire and six forged PwD certificates.

During questioning, Manish Mishra, the alleged kingpin, admitted to running a racket that deployed professional solvers as scribes at offline examination centres to assist candidates fraudulently, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Vikas Nagar police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh STF Uncovers Exam Cheating Racket Using Forged Disability Certificates
'Solver' Exam Scam: AI Apps, Fake Facial ID
'Solver' Exam Scam: AI Apps, Fake Facial ID
UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exams
UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exams
UP police bust fake job racket, claim SP Maurya's secretary among 5 held
UP police bust fake job racket, claim SP Maurya's secretary among 5 held
Vyapam: Cops arrest UP students linked with MP scam
Vyapam: Cops arrest UP students linked with MP scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

WATCH: Akshay Kumar in a Fun Mood, Teases Paparazzi0:53

WATCH: Akshay Kumar in a Fun Mood, Teases Paparazzi

WATCH: 'Kids, Sit Down!' Jaya Bachchan's Fiery Rajya Sabha Moment Goes Viral1:23

WATCH: 'Kids, Sit Down!' Jaya Bachchan's Fiery Rajya...

WATCH: Uttarakhand CM Surprises Crowd with Cricket Appearance0:23

WATCH: Uttarakhand CM Surprises Crowd with Cricket...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO