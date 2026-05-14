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First Chargesheet Filed Under India's Uniform Civil Code

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 21:39 IST

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Uttarakhand Police have filed India's first chargesheet under the Uniform Civil Code, marking a significant step in the enforcement of the UCC provisions related to marriage and remarriage.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Police filed India's first chargesheet under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
  • The case involves allegations of 'triple talaq' and 'Nikah Halala'.
  • The chargesheet names nine individuals accused of dowry harassment and marital torture.
  • UCC sections 32(2)(1) and 32(1)(3) were added following the investigation.
  • The case marks the first major enforcement of UCC provisions regarding marriage and remarriage in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday filed the country's first chargesheet under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a case pertaining to alleged 'triple talaq' and 'halala'.

This marks the first major enforcement of UCC provisions regarding marriage and remarriage since its implementation in the state.

 

Details of the Chargesheet and Allegations

Police in Haridwar district submitted the chargesheet in a local court against nine persons following a complaint of dowry harassment and marital torture.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband Danish and six relatives subjected her to physical assault and mental torture for dowry following their marriage two-and-a-half years ago.

She further alleged that her husband ended their marriage by 'triple talaq'.

Subsequently, the accused allegedly pressured her to undergo 'Nikah Halala' -- forcing her to marry and consummate marriage with another man -- as a condition for him to accept her back into the matrimonial home.

Investigation and UCC Integration

The case was initially registered at Buggawala police station on April 4. The police first invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, citing technical delays in the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) portal for UCC integration.

The initial omission of UCC sections sparked legal controversy, as the code was implemented in the state in 2025.

"UCC sections 32(2)(1) and 32(1)(3) were added following the investigation," Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

The SSP said the chargesheet names nine persons involved in the alleged harassment, dowry demands and the illegal divorce, and the same has been submitted for judicial proceedings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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