News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakhand passes UCC bill, other BJP-ruled states get template

Uttarakhand passes UCC bill, other BJP-ruled states get template

Source: PTI
February 07, 2024 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as a template for other Bharatiya Janata Party-run states to enact similar legislation.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks during a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the state assembly, Dehradun, February 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bill, which was passed by voice vote, was introduced in the BJP-majority assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

 

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.        

Speaking on the Bill before its passage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is not an ordinary legislation.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will create equal laws for men and women across all faiths and will help create a non-partisan and non-discriminatory society, he said.

It will especially protect the rights of women and put an end to their exploitation, Dhami said.

"It fulfils a commitment we had made to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls," the chief minister said.

It is a small contribution from Uttarakhand to building of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Not against Uniform Civil Code, but...: Cong
Not against Uniform Civil Code, but...: Cong
'The only hope is Uniform Civil Code'
'The only hope is Uniform Civil Code'
Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution
Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution
SCs not homogeneous for quota within quota: Top court
SCs not homogeneous for quota within quota: Top court
Root admits keeping Kohli, Rohit quiet is the key
Root admits keeping Kohli, Rohit quiet is the key
No 'foreign' troops in Maldives soon: Muizzu
No 'foreign' troops in Maldives soon: Muizzu
'Who does not want to compete in the Olympics?'
'Who does not want to compete in the Olympics?'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Uttarakhand's UCC Is Tokenism'

'Uttarakhand's UCC Is Tokenism'

UCC bill tabled in Utt'khand assembly amid Ram chants

UCC bill tabled in Utt'khand assembly amid Ram chants

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances