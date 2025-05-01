Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to US State Secretary Rubio

The perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, hours after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Washington DC, USA, January 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.