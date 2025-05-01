HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to US State Secretary Rubio

Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to US State Secretary Rubio

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 08:53 IST

x

The perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, hours after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Washington DC, USA, January 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

 

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pahalgam: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines
Pahalgam: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
US, Arab world step in to defuse India-Pak tensions
US, Arab world step in to defuse India-Pak tensions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 2

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

webstory image 3

7 Cool Car Gadgets

VIDEOS

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates caste census approval, RJD leaders burst firecrackers1:23

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates caste census approval, RJD...

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack4:39

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before...

Attari border turns into site of shattered hopes for Pak nationals8:03

Attari border turns into site of shattered hopes for Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD