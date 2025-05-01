US backs India's right to defend itself, Hegseth tells Rajnath

The United States on Thursday said it supports India's right to defend itself and its fight against terrorism as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dialled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

On his part, Singh told Hegseth that Pakistan has been 'exposed' as a 'rogue' state fuelling global terrorism, and 'destabilising' the region.

The world can no longer turn a 'blind eye' to terrorism, the defence minister said during the conversation, according to an official readout.

Hegseth said the US stands in solidarity with India and supports India's right to defend itself, Singh's office said in a social media post.

'He reiterated the strong support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism,' it said.

'The defence minister told the US Secretary of Defence that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations,' the readout issued by the defence ministry said.

'Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism,' the ministry quoted Singh as saying.

It is important for the global community to 'explicitly and unequivocally' condemn and 'call out' such heinous acts of terrorism, he said.

The ministry said Hegseth called up Singh to express his 'sympathies' and 'condolences' for the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

The phone conversation between Hegseth and Singh came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio conveyed to Jaishankar the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism and also 'encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia', according to a US readout.

Citing 'cross-border linkages' to the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have 'complete operational freedom' to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an 'act of war'.