US, Iran forces clash near Strait of Hormuz amid ceasefire

Amidst a shaky ceasefire, Iranian and US forces reportedly exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

IMAGE: Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on May 25, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iranian and US forces exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions amid a fragile ceasefire.

Iran claims its naval forces confronted US vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordination.

The US military reportedly carried out defensive strikes on Iran, targeting drones and a ground control station.

Despite the recent clashes, a US official stated that the US-Iran ceasefire is still considered to be holding.

The US has imposed sanctions on Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing it of extorting commercial vessels.

Iranian media on Thursday reported an exchange of fire between Iranian and United States forces near the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying its naval forces confronted vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway without coordination.

The event is reported amidst a shaky ceasefire between the two countries.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an 'informed military source', reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired on a US tanker that had 'tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system'.

Tasnim further reported that US forces responded by firing 'at a scorched area around Bandar Abbas'.

Escalation In The Strait Of Hormuz

'The sound of the explosions was related to this incident' and 'did not cause any casualties or property damage', Tasnim added in its news report.

In another news report, Tasnim said that Iranian naval forces confronted four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Gulf 'without coordinating with Iranian authorities'.

Citing an informed military official, the agency said the vessels were initially issued warnings by Iranian naval forces. After the ships allegedly ignored the notice, warning shots were fired, forcing them to turn back.

US Military Response And Ceasefire Status

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the US military carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday (local time), citing a US official who described the action as 'defensive' and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to CBS News, the official said US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The drones 'posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz', CBS News reported, citing the official.

"These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire," the US official told CBS News.

The official added that despite the latest exchange, the US-Iran ceasefire was still considered to be holding.

Trump's Stance On Iran And Nuclear Weapons

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump remained committed to striking a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, warning that he 'won't be outlasted' as he 'doesn't care about the midterm' elections.

"Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added.

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be 'open to everybody', adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations.

Sanctions On Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority

On Wednesday, the United States also imposed sanctions on Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), accusing Tehran of using the body to 'extort' commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and 'funnelling' revenue to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).