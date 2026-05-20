US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war: Report

A new report reveals the significant extent of US aircraft losses, including fighter jets and drones, during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, with estimated costs soaring to $29 billion.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Key Points At least 42 US aircraft were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran.

The aircraft losses include fighter jets, drones, refuelling aircraft, and helicopters.

The Congressional Research Service compiled the losses from news reports and official statements.

The Pentagon estimates the cost of military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion due to repair and replacement costs.

At least 42 United Sstates aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28 targeting Iran, according to an official report.

Significant Aircraft Damage and Losses

The number of aircraft damaged or destroyed may remain subject to revision due to multiple factors, including classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution, said the report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

The aircraft losses and damages include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

Congressional Research Service Report

The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and committees, compiled the losses by perusing news reports and statements by the Department of Defence and the US Central Command.

Increased Cost Estimates

During a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee on May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W Hurst III testified that the department's cost estimate for military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion.

"A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment," he said.