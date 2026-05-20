HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war: Report

US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets in Iran war: Report

By Sagar Kulkarni
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 08:45 IST

x

A new report reveals the significant extent of US aircraft losses, including fighter jets and drones, during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, with estimated costs soaring to $29 billion.

US loses 42 aircraft in Iran war

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Key Points

  • At least 42 US aircraft were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran.
  • The aircraft losses include fighter jets, drones, refuelling aircraft, and helicopters.
  • The Congressional Research Service compiled the losses from news reports and official statements.
  • The Pentagon estimates the cost of military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion due to repair and replacement costs.

At least 42 United Sstates aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged during Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28 targeting Iran, according to an official report.

Significant Aircraft Damage and Losses

The number of aircraft damaged or destroyed may remain subject to revision due to multiple factors, including classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution, said the report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

 

The aircraft losses and damages include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

Congressional Research Service Report

The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and committees, compiled the losses by perusing news reports and statements by the Department of Defence and the US Central Command.

Increased Cost Estimates

During a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee on May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W Hurst III testified that the department's cost estimate for military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion.

"A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment," he said.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Trump holds off Iran strikes on 'Arab leaders' request'
Trump holds off Iran strikes on 'Arab leaders' request'
This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran
This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran
Trump Won't Decide What Happens Next In The War
Trump Won't Decide What Happens Next In The War
'Trump's Aims In This War Have Been Contradictory'
'Trump's Aims In This War Have Been Contradictory'
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport1:22

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in Rome, Italy4:03

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO