US doesn't want negotiation, they want to...: Iran

A top Iranian official voices strong doubts about the sincerity of US negotiation efforts, accusing the US of using force to achieve its goals in nuclear talks and regional matters.

IMAGE: People chant slogans during an anti-US and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Thaier Al Sudani/Reuters

Key Points Iran doubts the US's intention towards genuine negotiation, believing the US aims to force Iran into accepting its demands.

The US insists on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open while simultaneously creating blockades, which Iran views as paradoxical.

Iran highlights its desire for peace and avoidance of crisis, contrasting it with the US's perceived aggressive negotiation tactics.

India and Iran share strong civilizational ties, with current relations described as 'very good' and rooted in cultural, educational, and economic connections.

High-level conversations between Indian and Iranian leaders, including phone calls between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Iran, have been successful.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said that Iran has always been doubtful about the United States' intention towards negotiation.

Ilahi, held a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of the Yad-E-Shohada Programme organised at Imambara Jawahar Ali Khan with the participation from the Shia Community.

"I don't know what they want to do because they want, they say that the Strait of Hormuz should be open and at the same time they are going to blockage around the Strait of Hormuz. It is paradoxical things," he said.

Ilahi said that the US wants to arm twist Iran into accepting their demands.

"Actually from the beginning we had doubts about the ceasefire and the intention towards negotiation. They are not people of negotiation. They just want to force whatever they want to get it. By force they want to get it. And from the beginning we announced that we have doubts about them, but because we wanted to show to the world that we are not the people of war, we don't want war, we don't want any crisis, and we want everywhere to be peace. Actually, obviously from the beginning we knew that they are not coming for negotiation."

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right over enrichment of nuclear fuel.

India-Iran Relations

Ilahi also lauded India for its support.

"I'm very thankful to all my dear brothers and sisters in India. I am affected by their emotions, their feelings. And never, ever I was expecting such emotions, such feelings towards oppressed people, towards justice, towards humanity and dignity," he said.

Wherever you go in India, you will find the kindness from the people, honesty from the people, dignity from the people, and humanity and loyalty. I can say I cannot get such emotion and such virtues in any other nation. And I'm thankful to all of them," he added.

Ilahi said that India and Iran have been bound by civilizational ties, and the relations are good even now.

"Yes, the relationship between Iran and India is very, very good. And as you know, the relationship between Iran and India and also friendship between Iran and India, rooted to more than 5,000 years by civilization, cultural education and humanity, economy. At the moment also the relationship between Iran and India is very good, very strong," he said.

Ilahi further said that India and Iranian leadership have had successful conversations.

"As you know, the Prime Minister of India called the President of Iran sometimes, I don't know, three times or more, I don't know. And it was very successful conversation between both sides. And also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India also. We had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran. And the relationship is very good, and we hope that it will be more strong and be expanded in different more fields also," he said.