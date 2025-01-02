US Comes Under Terror Attack

The death toll has risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans 'act of terrorism' after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time).

The New Orleans police department is closely working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security in investigating this attack.

The FBI described the attack as 'an act of terrorism' and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.

IMAGE: Military personnel stand near the corner of Bourbon and Canal streets after a pickup truck drove into a large crowd in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: An Orleans coroner's van is parked at the corner of the streets. Photograph: Brian Thevenot/Reuters

IMAGE: A fire truck and a police vehicle operate near the site. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of New Orleans police and coroner's office vehicles blocking off Bourbon Street at Canal Street. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images via Reuters

IMAGE: FBI officers on Bourbon Street. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images via Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows the FBI and Harris County law enforcement officials as they surround a residence in an armored vehicle in north Houston, Texas.

In a social media post, the FBI stated the activity in North Houston is 'related to this morning's New Orleans attack'. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

IMAGE: All side streets are blocked leading into the mass casualty area for law enforcement to investigate the scene. Photograph: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters

IMAGE: A vast presence of law enforcement at the scene. Photograph: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images via Reuters

IMAGE: People stand near the site. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A police vehicle operates near the site. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

