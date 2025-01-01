HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd in US

10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd in US

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 19:24 IST

x

Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the southern US city of New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Officials said a crowd was celebrating when the vehicle truck drove into it at high speed at the intersection of famedCanal and Bourbon Street in a part of the city known as the French Quarter.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has called the incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

While the police said the driver of the pickup truck was "hell-bent on creating carnage", the FBI said a suspected explosive device has been found on the scene.

 

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene," New Orleans' emergency preparedness campaign NOLA Ready said on its website.

Police said the driver tried to hit "as many people" as possible and two police personnel were also shot and wounded.

CBS News television reported witnesses saying the vehicle rammed into the crowd before its driver jumped out and started exchanging gunfire with police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

35 killed, 43 hurt as man rams car into crowd in China
35 killed, 43 hurt as man rams car into crowd in China
2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt
2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
Armed man storms German airport; flights halted
Armed man storms German airport; flights halted

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025 in Haridwar0:32

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025...

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram' under 6 min 59 sec8:17

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'...

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first Bhasma Aarti of 20253:13

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD