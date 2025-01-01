10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd in US

Ten people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the southern US city of New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Officials said a crowd was celebrating when the vehicle truck drove into it at high speed at the intersection of famedCanal and Bourbon Street in a part of the city known as the French Quarter.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has called the incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

While the police said the driver of the pickup truck was "hell-bent on creating carnage", the FBI said a suspected explosive device has been found on the scene.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene," New Orleans' emergency preparedness campaign NOLA Ready said on its website.

Police said the driver tried to hit "as many people" as possible and two police personnel were also shot and wounded.

CBS News television reported witnesses saying the vehicle rammed into the crowd before its driver jumped out and started exchanging gunfire with police.